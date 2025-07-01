NCAA's House settlement era begins, shaking up college athletics as some schools opt out

The NCAA's House settlement era launched on Tuesday, with athletic programs across the country free to start paying millions to their athletes in the biggest change in the history of college athletics.
It's the death of the NCAA's longstanding amateur model, certain to cause headaches and disputes among powerhouse and small-time programs alike. Scattered among them, however, is a handful of schools that have decided to wait it out at least a year to see how things develop, including legal risks and Title IX concerns.
Call them the opt-outs.
The Ivy League removed itself from the conversation early, saying in January its schools — which do not award athletic scholarships — will not participate. Military rules bar Navy, Air Force, and Army from compensating athletes. But alongside the academies are others choosing to watch the settlement unfold from the sidelines during year one.
The deadline for schools to opt out was Monday. There were very few announcements. Among them: Nebraska-Omaha and Montana.
''Although we welcome the approval and intent of the settlement, our mission remains to protect the interests of our current student-athletes while honoring UNO's core values as we transition to a new era,'' the university wrote in a statement.
Omaha cited Title IX compliance as a reason, which according to attorney Mit Winter should be a legitimate concern for universities opting in.
''A lot of people think Title IX doesn't mandate that the rev-share dollars be paid out the same way that athletic scholarships have to be paid out, which is proportional to the male-female student population,'' Winter told The Associated Press. ''Most P4 schools, 90 to 95% of their $20.5 million are going to go to male athletes — football and basketball in most cases.''