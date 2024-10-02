The 2028 NCAA wrestling championships are coming to Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium, an event that was supposed to happen in March 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minneapolis lands 2028 NCAA wrestling championships at U.S. Bank Stadium
The NCAA also announced that Target Center will host the first and second rounds of the men’s basketball tournament in 2027.
The NCAA announced a wave of future championship sites Wednesday, and besides wrestling, Minneapolis will also host the first and second rounds of the 2027 NCAA men’s basketball tournament, at Target Center.
Duluth landed the 2027 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four, an event that will be held in Minneapolis, at Ridder Arena, this coming March. For Duluth, 2027 will be its fifth time hosting that event.
The NCAA wrestling championships have filled arenas for years, and there was an attempt to hold the event in a football stadium for the first time in 2020. The Vikings stadium was ready, but the coronavirus brought everything to a halt.
The wrestling championships were held in St. Louis in 2021, followed by Detroit, Tulsa, Okla., and Kansas City, Mo. The next three will be in Philadelphia, Cleveland and St. Louis (again) before the event comes to Minneapolis for the first time since 1996, when it was held at Target Center.
