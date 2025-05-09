NCAA women's rules committee proposes coach's challenge to initiate video review on variety of plays

The committee also proposed, among other things, setting the shot clock to 20 seconds when, following a dead ball, the offense is awarded the ball in its front court; eliminating the rule that jerseys need to be tucked in; a team technical foul for using excessive timeouts or playing with six players when the ball becomes live; and suspending the player and head coach for one game if the player competes in a game that the player should have missed due to a suspension.