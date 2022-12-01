NCAA volleyball tournament first and second round at Maturi Pavilion

FRIDAY

Florida State vs. Northern Iowa, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Gophers vs. Southeastern Louisiana, 7 p.m. (ESPN+, 96.7-FM)

SATURDAY

First-round winners, 7 p.m. (ESPN+, 96.7-FM)

Gophers (20-8, 15-5 Big Ten): The No. 8 overall seed in the tournament is the No. 2 seed in the Texas regional after playing one of the most difficult schedules in the country. Every opponent the Gophers played in nonconference reached the NCAA tournament. They are led by Taylor Landfair, the Big Ten Player of the Year.

Southeastern Louisiana (25-7, 13-5 Southland): The Lions are in the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history after defeating Houston Christian in four sets in the Southland Conference Tournament championship. Outside hitter Kailin Newsome made first-team All-Southland after averaging 4.17 kills and 4.61 points per set this season.

Northern Iowa (26-7, 17-1 Missouri Valley): The Panthers posted the best turnaround in Missouri Valley Conference history after finishing 7-11 in conference play last season. Tayler Alden was named conference setter of the year, Sydney Petersen was libero of the year and middle blockers Inga Rotto and Carley Spies were first-team all-conference.

Florida State (19-10, 11-7 ACC): The Seminoles, the No. 7 seed in this regional, are in the tournament for the 12th time in 13 seasons. They are 3-1 all-time in tournament matches at Maturi Pavilion, including winning a regional final here in 2011 to reach the Final Four. Emma Clothier, Audrey Koenig, Khori Louis and Emily Ryan were each named second-team All-ACC. Koenig led the team with 314 kills.