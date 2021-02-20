NCAA tournament projections for Gophers

How five national media outlets see it (all but CBSSports have the Gophers making the tournament as one of the last four selected):

ESPN: No. 12 seed vs. No. 12 St. Bonaventure

CBSSports: First Four Out with Seton Hall, North Carolina, Stanford

Sporting News: No. 12 seed vs. No. 12 UConn

USA Today: No. 12 seed vs. No. 12 seed Utah State

Sports Illustrated: No. 12 seed playing No. 12 seed Ole Miss

* Last updated on Feb. 16