What makes Western Michigan so tough as NCAA men’s hockey postseason nears?

Pat Ferschweiler has a simple, straightforward message that he delivers to his Western Michigan hockey team as the season begins:
College Hockey Insider: The Broncos are closing in on their first NCHC regular-season title and could earn a No. 1 regional seed for the 16-team NCAA tournament.
“We’re here to try to be great. We’re not here to exist.”
To that end, consider Western Michigan right on schedule. Under Ferschweiler, the Broncos are a lock to make their fourth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance, and they sit atop the NCHC standings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
In addition, the Broncos (23-6-1, 16-3-1 NCHC) are No. 5 in the PairWise Ratings, the formula that the NCAA uses to fill and seed its tournament field, and they could move into the top four — and become a No. 1 NCAA regional seed — with a strong finish in the NCHC tournament.
First things first, as Ferschweiler leads the Broncos in their final two NCHC series. They’re home against fourth-place North Dakota this weekend and travel to last-place Miami (Ohio) on March 7-8. Gaining four standings points would make the Broncos NCHC regular-season champions for the first time, regardless of how second-place Arizona State and third-place Omaha fare.
Ferschweiler, a Rochester, Minn., native in his fourth year as WMU’s coach, began the season with 16 newcomers, including 10 freshmen. The Broncos faced first-half tests in a 4-2 loss at Boston College, a series split against Michigan and a 3-1 loss to Michigan State in the Great Lakes Invitational final. Since Jan. 17, they’ve secured 28 of 36 points in NCHC play.
Stellar goaltending has led the Broncos. Friday starter Cameron Rowe, who spent two seasons at Wisconsin, is 15-2-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and .924 save percentage. Hampton Slukynsky, a freshman from Warroad, Minn., starts Saturdays and is 8-4-1 with a 1.67 GAA (third best nationally) and .939 save percentage (tied for third).
Up front, sophomore left winger Alex Bump, is “a college hockey superstar,” according to Ferschweiler. Bump (15 goals, 19 assists, 34 points) skates with center Matteo Costantini (5-12-17) and right winger Grant Slukynsky (5-20-25), the goalie’s brother and a transfer from Northern Michigan.
The Broncos have been a factor in the NCAA tournament under Ferschweiler, reaching a regional final in 2022 before losing 3-0 to the Gophers. They lost in the first round in the past two years.
“We have the goal to make the NCAA tournament because you can’t win the national tournament if you’re not in it,” Ferschweiler said. “Once you’re in, you’re two wins away from the Frozen Four, and we’ve got to give ourselves that chance every year.”
MIAC champs crowned
The MIAC’s regular-season championships were decided last week, and the winners came from new and traditional categories.
The new: Augsburg’s women team secured its first outright regular-season title with a 3-2 win over St. Mary’s on Saturday. The Auggies (21-3-1) moved up three spots to No. 2 in the U.S. College Hockey Online poll and will again face St. Mary’s (16-10), a 3-2 winner over St. Olaf in the MIAC tournament quarterfinals Wednesday, in the semifinals on Saturday.
Augsburg has relied on the goalie duo of Kayla Simonson (12-3-0, 1.47, .943) and Marissa Paaske (9-0-1, 1.09, .939), though Simonson started both games of last weekend’s sweep of St. Mary’s.
The traditional: Gustavus captured its 15th MIAC men’s regular-season title with a 6-5 overtime win at Hamline on Friday. The Gusties (14-9-2) meet Concordia (12-11-3), a 4-3 victor in the tournament quarterfinals Wednesday, in the semifinals on Saturday. Led by Jack Suchy (13-14-27), Gustavus has four players with 20 or more points.
The MIAC tournament champs receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.
Projection time
Here’s a look at this week’s NCAA D-I men’s hockey tournament projection using current conference leaders to fill automatic bids and the PairWise Ratings to fill at-large spots. Regionals are March 27-30, and the Frozen Four is April 10-12 in St. Louis.
Manchester, N.H., Regional
1. Boston College vs. 16. Holy Cross
8. Connecticut vs. 9. Denver
Toledo, Ohio, Regional
2. Michigan State vs. 14. UMass-Lowell
7. Boston U. vs. 10. Ohio State
Fargo, N.D., Regional
3. Gophers vs. 15. Minnesota State Mankato
6. Providence vs. 11. Michigan
Allentown, Pa., Regional
4. Maine vs. 13. Quinnipiac
5. Western Michigan vs. 12. UMass
Comment: There are no first-round intraconference matchups to break up, but there is a way to improve attendance in Fargo and eliminate a flight for Minnesota State Mankato by moving the Mavericks from Toledo to Fargo and sending UMass-Lowell to Toledo. The NCAA committee has a history of putting multiple Minnesota teams in Dakota regionals. Fargo had the Gophers, St. Cloud State and Minnesota State in 2023, and Sioux Falls had St. Cloud State, Minnesota State and Minnesota Duluth in 2018.
Last two at-large teams in field: No. 14 UMass-Lowell, No. 12 UMass.
Last two at-large out: No. 15 Penn State, No. 16 Arizona State.
