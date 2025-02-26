What makes Western Michigan so tough as NCAA men’s hockey postseason nears?

Comment: There are no first-round intraconference matchups to break up, but there is a way to improve attendance in Fargo and eliminate a flight for Minnesota State Mankato by moving the Mavericks from Toledo to Fargo and sending UMass-Lowell to Toledo. The NCAA committee has a history of putting multiple Minnesota teams in Dakota regionals. Fargo had the Gophers, St. Cloud State and Minnesota State in 2023, and Sioux Falls had St. Cloud State, Minnesota State and Minnesota Duluth in 2018.