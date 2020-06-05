An NCAA infractions committee panel announced Friday that former Oklahoma State assistant men's basketball coach Lamont Evans violated ethical-conduct rules by accepting up to $22,000 in bribes from financial advisers.
The NCAA also levied including penalties that include a one-year postseason ban for the team that takes effect next season. The ruling included three years of probation, a $10,000 fine self-imposed by the school and a reduction in basketball scholarships.
Evans also received a 10-year show-cause order in the case tied to the federal corruption investigation into college basketball, which became public in fall 2017. The school received a notice of allegations last year.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Golf makes a conservative return with an eye on the long run
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan went from wondering if any golf would be played this year to a schedule that resumes next week with a…
Vikings
Patriots pledge $1 million to social justice causes
The Patriots say team owner Robert Kraft's family is pledging $1 million to local grassroots organizations to promote social justice causes.
Sports
Our favorite games: Johan, Tiger, Favre and a small-college star
Sometimes an individual puts on a show that renders everything around it pretty much irrelevant. That's the theme of these stories from our writers about their favorite sporting events.
Vikings
More than half of NFL coaching staffs not at team facilities
More than half of the 32 NFL teams will not have their coaching staffs back at their facilities Friday even though the league has approved…
Lynx
Report: WNBA looking to play season in Florida starting in July
According to a report by ESPN, the league and its players union are talking about resurrecting the 2020 season with a shortened format played entirely in Bradenton, Fla.