Big Ten coaches 2020 total pay, in millions. National rank in parentheses:
1 (4). Jim Harbaugh, Michigan, $8.04
2 (8). James Franklin, Penn State, $6.7*
3 (13). Ryan Day, Ohio State, $5.65
4 (14). Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern, $5.22
5 (15). Mel Tucker, Michigan State, $5.06
6 (18). Scott Frost, Nebraska, $4.83
7 (18). Jeff Brohm, Purdue, $4.8*
8 (20). Kirk Ferentz, Iowa, $4.67
9 (26). P.J. Fleck, Gophers, $4.28
10 (30). Paul Chryst, Wisconsin, $3.93
11 (34). Lovie Smith, Illinois, $3.8
12 (35). Tom Allen, Indiana, $3.77
13 (37). Greg Schiano, Rutgers, $3.76
14 (60). Mike Locksley, Maryland, $2.47
* The compensation and rankings of Franklin and Brohm are based on scheduled school pay rather than total pay. Complete contract terms for both were not supplied to USA Today.
Top 10 total pandemic pay reduction among coaches:
1. Dabo Swinney, Clemson, $1.25 million
2. Mike Norvell, Florida State, $968,750
3. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan, $554,548
4. P.J. Fleck, Gophers, $548,320
5. Tom Herman, Texas, $516,250
6. Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma, $515,000
7. Matt Campbell, Iowa State, $497,124
8. Will Muschamp, South Carolina, $470,000
9. Kevin Sumlin, Arizona, $455,000
10. Dave Doreen, N.C. State, $446,875
NCAA top 10 football coaches in 2020 total pay, in millions:
1. Nick Saban, Alabama, $9.3
2. Ed Orgeron, LSU, $8.92
3. Dabo Swinney, Clemson, $8.32
4. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan, $8.04
5. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M, $7.5
6. Kirby Smart, Georgia, $6.93
7. Gus Malzahn, Auburn, $6.93
8. James Franklin, Penn State, $6.7 *
9. Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma, $6.2
10. Gary Patterson, TCU, $6.13