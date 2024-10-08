NCAA weighs eligibility change that would allow CHL players to compete on US college teams

Forrest Karr, who is also the Minnesota-Duluth athletic director, said the council is moving forward on determining whether to lift the long-standing eligibility ban after initially seeking input from the AHCA. The association's two working groups — one dealing with men's hockey and the other women's — chose not to make recommendations after deciding ''where the eligibility line should be drawn is not within the AHCA's purview,'' he wrote in a text to The Associated Press.