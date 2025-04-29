NCAA decision has the potential to alter junior hockey and with it the pipelines that feed the NHL

Boston University sophomore Aiden Celebrini has no regrets over the decision he reached at 16 to maintain his college eligibility by skipping a chance to play for the Western Hockey League's Saskatoon Blades.
And it makes no difference that college hockey wasn't on his radar growing up in North Vancouver and regularly attending WHL games with his younger brother Macklin, the NHL's draft's No. 1 pick last summer.
''We didn't know much about college hockey,'' Celebrini said during the Frozen Four championship in St. Louis. ''Going to Vancouver Giants games, that was always kind of our dream to play in the WHL and then eventually play in the NHL.''
It's a dream Macklin has already achieved in completing his rookie season with the San Jose Sharks and after one year at BU. Aiden could well follow after being drafted by his hometown Canucks in 2023.
Last fall, the NCAA made a landmark eligibility decision to allow Canadian Hockey League players to compete at the college level. The ruling frees today's players from the either-or choice the Celebrinis faced to either join the CHL team that drafted them or preserve their college eligibility as they did by playing at the Canadian Junior A or USHL levels — Aiden in Alberta and Macklin in Chicago.
''I'm kind of jealous,'' Aiden Celebrini said. ''I think it's awesome that guys can experience both now because I think the WHL is a top league, and obviously the NCAA is also. It's great to have that kind of pipeline now.''
While players will benefit most, the NCAA ruling has the potential to dramatically tilt North America's junior hockey developmental landscape toward U.S. colleges in a fundamental altering of how prospects reach the NHL.
Paths to the NHL