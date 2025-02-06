Sports

NCAA changes transgender policy to limit women's competition to athletes assigned female at birth

The NCAA changed its participation policy for transgender athletes on Thursday, limiting competition in women's sports to athletes assigned female at birth only.

By ERIC OLSON

The Associated Press
February 6, 2025 at 8:34PM
The NCAA logo is seen in the second half of a game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 16, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images/TNS) ORG XMIT: 38030310W
The NCAA changed its participation policy for transgender athletes on Thursday, effective immediately, and applies to all athletes regardless of previous eligibility reviews under prior transgender participation policy. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The NCAA changed its participation policy for transgender athletes on Thursday, limiting competition in women’s sports to athletes assigned female at birth only.

The move came one day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order intended to ban transgender athletes from participating in girls' and women’s sports. The order gives federal agencies latitude to withhold federal funding from entities that do not abide by Title IX in alignment with the Trump administration’s view, which interprets ‘’sex'' as the gender someone was assigned at birth.

The NCAA policy change is effective immediately and applies to all athletes regardless of previous eligibility reviews under the NCAA’s prior transgender participation policy. The organization has more than 1,200 schools with more than 500,000 athletes, easily the largest governing body for college athletics in the U.S.

‘‘We strongly believe that clear, consistent, and uniform eligibility standards would best serve today’s student-athletes instead of a patchwork of conflicting state laws and court decisions,‘’ NCAA President Charlie Baker said. ‘’To that end, President Trump’s order provides a clear, national standard.‘’

The NCAA’s revised policy permits athletes assigned male at birth to practice with women’s teams and receive benefits such as medical care while practicing.

about the writer

about the writer

ERIC OLSON

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Fox officiating analyst Mike Pereira dismisses 'myth' of pro-Chiefs favoritism

Mike Pereira walked out to his spot during Fox's media day and was greeted by a larger contingent of reporters than usual for an officiating expert when there were Super Bowl-winning coaches and players around the room.

Sports

Real Sociedad beats 10-man Osasuna to reach Copa del Rey semifinals

Sports

Trump's view on transgender athletes resonates among some candidates running for IOC president