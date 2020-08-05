The NCAA announced Wednesday it is canceling national championships in all fall sports at the Division II and Division III levels, leaving several Minnesota schools with no chance to play for national titles this year.

The D-II Presidents Council said it would cancel NCAA championships in all seven of its fall sports, hours after the D-III Presidents Council scrapped national postseason play. The NCAA’s Board of Governors announced Wednesday morning that the decision to cancel championships would be left to each division.

In a statement, the D-II Presidents Council said it made the decision because of “operational, logistical and financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Division III Presidents Council released a similar statement, citing “administrative and financial challenges” created by the pandemic.

Last week, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference — home to nine Minnesota DII programs — announced it would delay the start of its fall sports seasons by about a month. Football and cross-country will begin practice Sept. 2 and competition on Sept. 26. Practice for volleyball and women’s soccer opens Sept. 8, with the first games Oct. 2. Football, volleyball and women’s soccer will play conference games only.

Commissioner Erin Lind said in a statement that league officials were “optimistic that we can safely conduct a fall sports season, and moving the start date of competition will give us the best opportunity to give our student-athletes the experience they deserve.”

According to d2football.com, six D-II conferences that include football have suspended all or most of their fall sports seasons through the end of 2020.

The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, which competes in D-III, announced last week it will postpone all fall sports except golf and tennis to the spring. The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has canceled its entire slate of fall sports.

D3sports.com reported that 32 D-III conferences have canceled or postponed at least some of their fall sports.

This is a breaking story. Check back to StarTribune.com for more details.