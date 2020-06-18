The NCAA Division I Council approved Wednesday a preseason model for college football.

With most teams opening their season around Sept. 5, the plan begins summer access activities July 13, adds meetings and walk-throughs July 24 and starts practices Aug. 7.

The Gophers’ season begins Sept. 3 against Florida Atlantic at TCF Bank Stadium. Nearly the entire team already has returned to campus for voluntary workouts, going through several testing protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Megan Ryan

Zandalasini out

Cecilia Zandalasini, an expected starter for the Lynx when the season finally gets underway at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., next month, has decided to stay home in Italy and will miss the 2020 WNBA season.

Zandalasini, 23, hasn’t played for the team since 2018, when the guard/forward averaged 5.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 16.5 minutes.

Her spot was filled by former Utah star Megan Huff, a 6-3 forward drafted by New York in the third round in 2019.

Kent Youngblood

Iconic coach retires

Dr. Charles Abboud, 81, announced that he is retiring as Rochester Mayo boys’ soccer coach after 34 seasons. He had a career record of 457-113-2 and his teams played in seven state tournaments, most recently in 2015.

“[This] marks the end of an era,” Spartans athletic director Jeff Whitney tweeted.

Yoemans beats champ

Sophia Yoemans made a birdie on the 15th hole from 12 feet to oust defending champion Grace Kellar, 5 and 3, to advance to the quarterfinal round of the MGA Women’s Amateur Match Play Championship at the Wilds Golf Club in Prior Lake.

Yoemans, a three-time Minnesota high school state champion from Red Wing, was a freshman at Missouri this past school year. Kellar, of Edina, was a senior on the Gophers team.

Hot Shot Kid wins duel

Hot Shot Kid, ridden by jockey Francisco Arietta, waited patiently behind the pace set by 1 to 9 favorite Mr. Jagermeister before taking aim in mid-stretch to win the 10,000 Lakes Stakes at Canterbury Park by 1½ lengths.

It was a showdown between the track’s two all-time leading money earners. Mr. Jagermeister had to settle for second place. The winner, owned by Warren Bush, paid $11.20.

Twins add lefty

The Twins agreed to terms with lefthander Zarion Sharpe, a junior out of North Carolina Wilmington.

Sharpe was 3-1 with a 2.18 ERA in four starts before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharpe tossed seven-inning shutouts in each of his final two college outings. He was selected by the Cardinals in the 19th round in 2019 but decided to return to college.

LA VELLE E. NEAL III