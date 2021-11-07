DURHAM, N.C. — Isaiah Totten's 5-yard scoring run and Davius Richard's pass to Daeshawn Stephens for the two-point conversion in double overtime sent North Carolina Central past Norfolk State 38-36 on Saturday.

With the win, the Eagles (4-5, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) ended Norfolk State's (6-3, 2-1) six-game winning streak.

The Spartans built a 21-0 advantage before North Carolina Central rallied. Latrell Collier scored on a 27-yard run, Richard threw a 22-yard pass to Devin Smith and Adrian Olivo's 31-yard field goal with 14 seconds before halftime reduced NCCU's deficit to 21-17. The Eagles took their first lead when Richard threw a 29-yard scoring pass to Ryan McDaniel with 2:19 left in the third.

Richard threw for 182 yard and two scores.

JJ Davis ran for 217 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, the most rushing yards by a Spartan since Daryl Jones' 256 against Florida A&M in 2007.

Juwan Carter entered needing eight yards passing to surpass Aaron Sparrow as the Spartans' all-time leader. He finished with 155 and now has 8,906 for his career.

