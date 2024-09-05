North Loop’s NBNL Music Fest abruptly canceled after poor sales and a mandated name change

Rebranded as the NBNL Music Fest due to trademark infringement claims by the South by Southwest Music Conference (SXSW) in Austin, Texas, the eight-hour, seven-band event was to feature an all-local music lineup headed by the Suburbs and featuring Bad Bad Hats, the Flamin’ Ohs, Laamar, Makr an Eris and more. It was in line to be the second biggest musical block party in Minneapolis’ downtown corridor this year after the highly attended Taste of Minnesota.