NBC honors John Madden on Thanksgiving by taking the original Madden Cruiser on one last trip

''One of our production trucks has a dedication to John on the outside of it. And when it comes to Thanksgiving, when we step out the door, we're going out to do our jobs on game day, we think of one person, we think of John, and it's Thanksgiving, and you have to smile,'' said Johnson, who drives one of the ''Sunday Night Football'' production trucks. ''Love of football and the love of Thanksgiving and now we're here in Lambeau Field, one of his favorite locations. I mean, this is a game he would love to broadcast. And we just go out with pride to do the best job we can in honor of John.''