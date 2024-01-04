Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9, first in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (17-15, eighth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The NBA's top two defenses square off in a matchup between the Houston Rockets and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Rockets are 14-9 against conference opponents. Houston ranks third in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 45.1 rebounds. Alperen Sengun leads the Rockets with 9.0 boards.

The Timberwolves are 17-5 in conference matchups. Minnesota has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 113.0 points per game the Rockets score are 5.2 more points than the Timberwolves allow (107.8). The Timberwolves average 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than the Rockets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sengun is averaging 21.5 points, nine rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Rockets. Fred VanVleet is averaging 19.8 points and 8.7 assists over the past 10 games for Houston.

Rudy Gobert is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 11.9 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 32.7 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 120.9 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 112.4 points, 38.2 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Tari Eason: out (leg), Dillon Brooks: out (oblique).

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Luka Garza: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.