NBA's Southwest Division got a whole lot better with top 2 picks in draft in Flagg, Harper

and a whole lot better — on Wednesday night.

The Associated Press
June 26, 2025 at 2:47AM

The NBA's Southwest Division got a lot younger — and a whole lot better — on Wednesday night.

The Dallas Mavericks, just months removed from the shocking trade involving superstar Luka Doncic, selected Duke forward Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, a predetermined decision after the franchise won the draft lottery.

''I think I keep saying I'm excited to be a sponge, to get down there and just learn, be surrounded by Hall of Fame-caliber guys and just to be able to learn from them,'' Flagg said. ''It's going to be an incredible experience.''

The San Antonio Spurs followed by taking Rutgers' Dylan Harper second overall, giving them an explosive point guard who has plenty of star potential. Five picks later, the New Orleans Pelicans selected sharpshooter Jeremiah Fears from Oklahoma at No. 7 overall, giving the top of this year's draft a very distinctive Southwest flavor.

The division was in need of an injection of talent.

Only the Houston Rockets made the playoffs last season, but they were knocked out as the No. 2 seed in the first round by Golden State. Houston made its big move before the draft, trading for 15-time All-Star and and four-time Olympic gold medalist Kevin Durant.

The Rockets were mostly bystanders in the draft. They drafted Duke center Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 pick, but he was headed to the Suns as part of the Durant trade. That deal also sent Jalen Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, to the Suns along with Dillon Brooks.

Dallas Mavericks

What was the team's need: The need didn't matter because there was no question who the Mavs were taking. Dallas needs a facilitating guard to fill the void until Kyrie Irving returns from his knee injury, probably in December or January.

Who did the team draft: Flagg from Duke If Flagg lives up to his potential, the Mavs found a new generational young talent less than six months after sending the one they had to the Lakers. Flagg will be two-plus seasons into this NBA career when he turns 21.

The pick's NBA comparison: Flagg actually has a chance to be a smaller version (assuming he's finished growing) of his new teammate, Anthony Davis. He has potential as a two-way player who is a scoring threat from the perimeter.

San Antonio Spurs

What the team's need: After failing to make the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, San Antonio needed scoring, playmaking and a big man to assist 2024 Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama.

Who did the team draft: Harper at No. 2 and forward Carter Bryant at No. 14.

The picks' NBA comparisons: At 6-foot-6, Harper has been compared to former MVP James Harden, Detroit All-Star Cade Cunningham and his father, five-time NBA champion Ron Harper. Harper's size and strength allows him to get to the rim, absorb contact and score on a layup or via free throws. The 19-year-old Bryant has been compared to New Orleans forward Trey Murphy III because of defensive ability and offensive potential. Bryant shot 37% on 3-pointers and 46% from the field.

New Orleans Pelicans

What was the team's need: After going 21-61 and bringing in Joe Dumars as their new basketball operations chief, the Pelicans needed depth across the roster, but particularly at point guard because of Dejounte Murray's prolonged recovery from an Achilles injury in January.

Who did the team draft: Point guard Jeremiah Fears from Oklahoma at No. 7 and Maryland forward-center Derik Queen at No. 13 (after acquiring that pick in a trade that sent Atlanta their 23rd overall selection this year and a 2026 first-round pick).

The picks' NBA comparisons: As a 6-foot-3 slasher who not only can play the point but also excels at creating his own shot, Fears' game resembles that of Murray, as well as that of New York's Josh Hart — a former Pelicans fan favorite — as well as Detroit's Jaden Ivey and Sacramento's Markelle Fultz. The 6-foot-9 Queen isn't known for his outside shot or shot-blocking, but was productive inside presence with averages of 16.5 points and nine rebounds in his final college season. He draws comparisons to Houston's Alperen Şengün.

Memphis Grizzlies

What was the team's need: The Grizzlies must replace sharpshooter Desmond Bane, sent to Orlando in a June trade. Memphis has tried for some time to find the right 3-and-D player, who can provide shooting from distance with a strong defensive mindset. Memphis needs to recover from a collapse down the stretch. The Grizzlies went from second place in the Western Conference on Feb. 27 to the play-in tournament.

Who did the team draft: The Grizzlies moved up to 11th in the draft in a trade with Portland, ending up with Cedric Coward, 6-6 wing from Washington State. He is a 3-point shooter and can be strong on defense, possibly fulfilling the Grizzlies' long-desired need.

The pick's NBA comparison: Coward has some of the skillsets seen in Kawhi Leonard and Jalen Williams.

Houston Rockets

What was the team's need: As it stands now, the Rockets don't have a pick in this draft that they'll get to keep after also shipping their second-round pick to the Suns. But that's OK for a team stocked with young talent that finished with the second-best record in the Western Conference this season.

Who did the team draft: Duke C Khaman Maluach at No. 10, but he will go to Phoenix as part of the Durant trade.

The pick's' NBA comparison: Maluach reminds some of Hassan Whiteside.

