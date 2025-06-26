NBA's Southwest Division got a whole lot better with top 2 picks in draft in Flagg, Harper

The NBA's Southwest Division got a lot younger — and a whole lot better — on Wednesday night.
The Dallas Mavericks, just months removed from the shocking trade involving superstar Luka Doncic, selected Duke forward Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, a predetermined decision after the franchise won the draft lottery.
''I think I keep saying I'm excited to be a sponge, to get down there and just learn, be surrounded by Hall of Fame-caliber guys and just to be able to learn from them,'' Flagg said. ''It's going to be an incredible experience.''
The San Antonio Spurs followed by taking Rutgers' Dylan Harper second overall, giving them an explosive point guard who has plenty of star potential. Five picks later, the New Orleans Pelicans selected sharpshooter Jeremiah Fears from Oklahoma at No. 7 overall, giving the top of this year's draft a very distinctive Southwest flavor.
The division was in need of an injection of talent.
Only the Houston Rockets made the playoffs last season, but they were knocked out as the No. 2 seed in the first round by Golden State. Houston made its big move before the draft, trading for 15-time All-Star and and four-time Olympic gold medalist Kevin Durant.
The Rockets were mostly bystanders in the draft. They drafted Duke center Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 pick, but he was headed to the Suns as part of the Durant trade. That deal also sent Jalen Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, to the Suns along with Dillon Brooks.
Dallas Mavericks