NBA's Southwest Division got a whole lot better with top 2 picks in draft in Flagg, Harper

The picks' NBA comparisons: As a 6-foot-3 slasher who not only can play the point but also excels at creating his own shot, Fears' game resembles that of Murray, as well as that of New York's Josh Hart — a former Pelicans fan favorite — as well as Detroit's Jaden Ivey and Sacramento's Markelle Fultz. The 6-foot-9 Queen isn't known for his outside shot or shot-blocking, but was productive inside presence with averages of 16.5 points and nine rebounds in his final college season. He draws comparisons to Houston's Alperen Şengün.