The Timberwolves and the seven other teams who didn’t qualify for the NBA bubble will be allowed to conduct voluntary group work at their team facilities in September and early October, the NBA and NBA Players Association announced Tuesday.

The workouts will take place from Sept. 14 to Oct. 6. The first part will take place Sept. 14-20 and involve voluntary individual workouts at team facilities and all players and staff will be tested daily for the coronavirus.

The second phase, from Sept. 21 to Oct. 6, will allow for group training in practices and intrasquad scrimmages with daily coronavirus testing continuing.

Each team must create its own “campuslike environment” in its home city and all players must remain on campus. Each team will also be allowed to invite five G-League affiliated players to participate in the workouts.

The Wolves last played a game March 10 in Houston before the coronavirus postponed the season. It’s uncertain when the next NBA season will begin. The Wolves and the seven other teams who did not qualify to play in the NBA bubble in Orlando have been working with the league on some venue to hold workouts for the sake of their player development since other teams practiced and played at least eight games in the bubble. This localized campus environment is the product of those negotiations.

CHRIS HINE