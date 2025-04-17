NBA West playoff preview capsules: Rockets-Warriors, Lakers-Wolves, Nuggets-Clippers

Story line: LeBron James and Luka Doncic, together in the playoffs for the first time. Will it be enough? The Lakers won the title in 2020 and have won only two series since then, getting ousted by Denver in 2023 and 2024 — and now having to face the team that went into Denver and won a Game 7 to end the Nuggets' reign last season. The Timberwolves will rely on Anthony Edwards as always, and he's shown in previous playoff runs (and last summer with USA Basketball) that he isn't afraid of the moment.