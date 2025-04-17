NBA West playoff preview capsules: Rockets-Warriors, Lakers-Wolves, Nuggets-Clippers

Capsules on the Western Conference first-round series:
No. 2 Houston Rockets (52-30) vs. No. 7 Golden State Warriors (48-34)
Season series: Warriors, 3-2 (includes one NBA Cup game).
Story line: Experience vs. inexperience. Let's put this into perspective. The entirety of the Rockets' roster, combined, has 2,380 playoff points and 110 playoff starts. Golden State's Stephen Curry — by himself — has 3,966 points in 141 playoff starts, and that doesn't even add Jimmy Butler (2,534 playoff points, 116 playoff starts) and Draymond Green (1,825 playoff points, 140 starts) to the total. But these Rockets are confident, aggressive and hang their hat on defense. And they do have home-court advantage, which they surely think counts for something.
Key matchup: Curry vs. Amen Thompson. In the teams' most recent meeting on April 6 in San Francisco, Thompson led an astounding defensive job on Curry — holding the greatest shooter ever to a 1-for-10 night. Expecting more 1-for-10s would be a mistake, but if the Rockets can slow Curry they'll have a real chance.
Prediction: Warriors in 6.
No. 3 Los Angeles Lakers (50-32) vs. No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33)
Season series: Tied, 2-2.