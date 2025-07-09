NBA Summer League hits Las Vegas, with Flagg vs. Bronny as Thursday's Day 1 centerpiece

Opening night at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas has turned into an annual spectacle, and this year will be no different.
Cooper Flagg's debut is coming — against Bronny James, no less.
Flagg, the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, and the Dallas Mavericks will open summer play Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers, always a huge draw in Las Vegas, have 2024 second-round pick Bronny James — the son of NBA scoring king LeBron James — on their summer roster.
The game at UNLV's Thomas and Mack Center will be packed. Plenty of NBA players and personnel will be there. Some courtside tickets are being listed on the secondary resale market at more than $3,000 a pop. All this, mind you, for an exhibition game where the outcome is almost certain to be forgotten within a few days.
''I'm excited,'' Flagg said. ''I've been in the gym with the guys, and I'm excited to just get out there, get back on the court, play some 5-on-5.''
It will be a circus atmosphere for Mavericks-Lakers and Day 1 of the full-fledged, 30-team Summer League — other smaller summer leagues in Utah and California wrapped up earlier this week — is certain to be announced as a sellout.
The scene will likely resemble what awaited Victor Wembanyama for his San Antonio debut in 2023 (hundreds of people gathered around the tunnel with their phones out to grab a photo or video of him simply coming out for warmups that night) or Zion Williamson's debut in 2019 with New Orleans — when an earthquake centered in California shook Las Vegas enough for play to be stopped early for the night.
''I just want to go out, show I've improved, show I've gotten better," Flagg said.