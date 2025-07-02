NBA stars to turn filmmakers at summer league fest with Kevin Garnett, Mark Wahlberg and Deon Taylor

Lights, camera, layup.
The NBA Summer League is giving athletes another shot that takes place behind the camera. With assists from Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett and Hollywood power players Mark Wahlberg and Deon Taylor, the league is bringing back the NBA Summer League Film Festival starting July 17 in Las Vegas.
The three-day festival will bring big-screen storytelling through 34 selected projects, spotlighting stories produced by NBA stars past and present including Nikola Jokic, Luguentz Dort, Tony Allen, Nate Robinson, Cole Anthony, Keyon Dooling and Udonis Haslem.
''We have a ton of NBA players who own production companies,'' said Garnett, who won NBA championship with the Boston Celtics. He co-founded the production company Content King Studios.
"So the SLFF is a great opportunity to get together to share our projects, give each other our flowers for doing the work, and provide an opportunity to get projects financed and even sold,'' Garnett said.
The second annual film festival will take place at the Strip View Pavilion inside the Thomas & Mack Center, the longtime home of NBA Summer League, which was co-founded in 2004 by Warren LeGarie and Albert Hall.
''I've always been a big hoops fan so it's amazing to see NBA players bring these incredible stories to life,'' said Wahlberg, who has the production company Unrealistic Ideas.
Deon and Roxanne Avent Taylor of Hidden Empire Film Group were brought on to help athletes explore the art of filmmaking and sharpen their acting chops.