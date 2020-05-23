More than two months after it postponed its season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA made a first official step in its attempt to return.

The league announced it was pursuing negotiations with the Walt Disney Company to resume its season in late July at the company’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

This would serve as the NBA’s so-called “bubble” site to resume play. Teams would be quarantined on the property and all workouts and games would take place at facilities there.

“Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place,” NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement.

Las Vegas was also reported to be a location the league was considering. Just what form the rest of the season would take is still unknown. It is not guaranteed that all teams will play more regular season games. ESPN reported that it’s possible the league could decide to keep home teams near the bottom of the conference standings in the interest of safety and logistics – the fewer people that are in the bubble site, the less chance of an infection piercing the bubble. This would affect the Wolves, who had the second-worst record in the Western Conference when play stopped.

Saturday’s statement marks the first statement the league has released on its potential to return to play. Previously, Commissioner Adam Silver indicated all options were on the table for the league going forward, including cancellation of the rest of this season. But the league now appears set on completing this season in some form, even if it means delaying the start of next season. There are reports the league is considering pushing back the start of next season to around Christmas in order to accommodate the completion of this season plus the necessary time to go through an offseason. There are still many details for the league to iron out in coming weeks, including where teams will first re-assemble (whether in their home markets or in Orlando) and what testing protocols will be in place in order for play to resume safely.