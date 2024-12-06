NBA returning to China for pair of Suns-Nets preseason games in 2025, AP source says

The league said the rift cost up to $400 million in lost revenue in the year that followed, and that figure surely continued rising. But there were steps toward a reconciliation along the way; NBA legend and Yao Ming went to the U.S. for the memorial service for commissioner emeritus David Stern in January 2020, a move viewed at the time as a mutual sign that the league and China wanted to mend fences. That was followed by China publicly thanking the NBA in February 2020 — when what became the COVID-19 pandemic was in its earliest days — for sending more than $1 million in medical supplies to assist coronavirus relief efforts there.