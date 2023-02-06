DETROIT — The NBA has rescheduled three games after one game was postponed last week when the Detroit Pistons were stranded in Dallas due to a winter storm.
The Pistons will make up their home game against the Washington Wizards on March 7. The league also rescheduled games for both franchises to avoid either team playing on three straight days.
Detroit will host the Portland Trail Blazers on March 6, a day before previously scheduled. The Wizards will face the Milwaukee Bucks at home on March 5, also a day earlier than previously planned.
___
AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Teen admits luring man to Minneapolis apartment, where she recorded him being fatally beaten
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Teen admits luring man to Minneapolis apartment, where she recorded him being fatally beaten
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Teen admits luring man to Minneapolis apartment, where she recorded him being fatally beaten
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Teen admits luring man to Minneapolis apartment, where she recorded him being fatally beaten
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Bo Horvat scores as New York Islanders beat Seattle Kraken
Bo Horvat scored in his home debut with New York Islanders, leading his new team to a 4-0 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.
Sports
Letang's OT winner caps rally as Penguins stun Avalanche 2-1
Kris Letang scored 3:36 into overtime to cap a frantic rally as the Pittsburgh Penguins stunned the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Brunson scores 25, late basket lifts Knicks over Magic
Jalen Brunson scored 25 points and made the go-ahead basket with 1:13 left, Julius Randle had 22 points and 14 rebounds and the New York Knicks beat the Orlando Magic 102-98 Tuesday night.
Sports
AP sources: Walsh to leave Biden Cabinet for NHL union
U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is expected to leave the Biden administration to run the National Hockey League Players' Association, according to two people familiar with his plans.
Sports
Revolving door at QB ruined season for Jets, other NFL teams
The New York Jets' season began with aging Joe Flacco starting at quarterback. It ended the same way.