The champs are still alive. The Knicks aren't done yet, either.

Golden State and New York staved off elimination from the NBA playoffs on Wednesday night, both coming up with home wins in Game 5s. The defending champion Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers 121-106, while the Knicks topped the Miami Heat 112-103.

Teams are now 7-8 in this year's playoffs when facing elimination. That stat will change Thursday night when Boston (at Philadelphia) and Phoenix (at home against Denver) will try to extend their seasons with wins in Game 6 of those matchups.

The top two finishers in the MVP race — Philadelphia's Joel Embiid and Denver's Nikola Jokic — could get to the conference finals. That hasn't happened since 2018, when MVP James Harden led Houston to the Western Conference finals and runner-up LeBron James guided Cleveland to the Eastern Conference finals.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Thursday's schedule has those two Game 6 matchups — Boston at Philadelphia (76ers lead 3-2), and Denver at Phoenix (Nuggets lead 3-2).

Friday's schedule has two more Game 6 contests — New York at Miami (Heat lead 3-2) and Golden State at the Lakers (L.A. leads 3-2).

There are no games Saturday.

HOW TO WATCH

— Thursday's and Friday's games are on ESPN.

— The television schedule for Sunday remains undecided.

— If New York and Miami have a Game 7 on Monday, it'll be on TNT.

— Team broadcasters will no longer air games. Everything after the first round is exclusive to national windows and not available for local telecasts.

— The NBA Finals on ABC begin June 1.

DAVIS HURT

Lakers center Anthony Davis left injured after getting hit in the head by Golden State's Kevon Looney with 7:43 remaining in what became the Warriors' Game 5 victory in the Western Conference semifinals. His status for Friday's showdown is unclear.

AWARD WINNERS

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo was the lone unanimous first-team All-NBA selection this season. Those teams — with LeBron James making it for the 19th time, four more times than anyone else in league history — were unveiled Wednesday.

The All-Rookie Team — led by unanimous pick Paolo Banchero — was announced Monday. The All-Defensive Team was revealed Tuesday.

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid was announced as this season's MVP, and here's a list of the other major award-winners this season:

— Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr. won Defensive Player of the Year.

— De'Aaron Fox of Sacramento won the inaugural Clutch Player award.

— Sacramento's Mike Brown became the first unanimous Coach of the Year.

— Boston's Malcolm Brogdon won Sixth Man of the Year.

— Utah's Lauri Markkanen was the easy winner of Most Improved Player.

— Orlando's Paolo Banchero was a near-unanimous Rookie of the Year.

QUOTABLE

''To be a part of that class of 15 guys, when I'd seen the list, is still pretty cool, even at my age and where I'm at right now in Year 20. Just don't take it for granted. Obviously, I've got bigger fish to fry but those small moments, those small wins right there, is all part of the journey or part of the legacy as far as what I do on the floor in this league, so that's pretty cool." — the Lakers' LeBron James, on making All-NBA for the 19th time in his 20 seasons.

