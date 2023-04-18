Nikola Jokic's incredible postseason continued in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Denver's two-time MVP had 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists to lead the Nuggets past the Los Angeles Lakers 132-126 in the opener of the West title series on Tuesday night.

It was his sixth triple-double so far in these playoffs. Wilt Chamberlain (seven for Philadelphia in 1967) has the record for a single postseason, and Jokic has tied Magic Johnson (six for the Lakers in 1982) and Draymond Green (six for Golden State in 2019) for second-most on that list.

All three of those players went to the NBA Finals that season; Chamberlain and Johnson won titles.

Jokic now has three triple-doubles in a row, again one behind a record held by Chamberlain. He had four straight in that 1967 postseason. Green (in 2019) and Russell Westbrook (for Oklahoma City in 2017) are the only other players with three consecutive playoff triple-doubles.

WHAT'S NEXT?

It's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday, with Miami visiting Boston. Game 2 of the West finals is Thursday in Denver.

The series will continue alternating dates the rest of the way.

HOW TO WATCH

— The Western Conference finals are on ESPN.

— The Eastern Conference finals are on TNT.

— All games are scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. Eastern.

— Team broadcasters will no longer air games. Everything after the first round is exclusive to national windows and not available for local telecasts.

— The NBA Finals on ABC begin June 1.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

— LeBron James and Anthony Davis had 22 rebounds for the Lakers in Game 1 at Denver. The seven other Lakers who played in that game combined for eight rebounds, and Denver enjoyed a 47-30 edge on the boards.

— James tied Kareem Abdul-Jabbar by playing in his 65th conference finals game. The NBA starting calling the third round the conference finals in 1971.

— Jokic became the sixth player in NBA history (including regular season) to have a triple-double with at least 21 rebounds and 14 assists. It was the 19th such game in NBA history; Wilt Chamberlain had 13 of them.

QUOTABLE

''It's the Western Conference Finals. We're up 1-0. It beats the alternative." — Denver coach Michael Malone, after the Nuggets topped the Lakers in Game 1.

