NBA playoffs are seeing close games become the norm. And there have been some heroic moments, too

The Nuggets now have three wins by three points or fewer so far in these playoffs. Gordon is one of two players in the last quarter-century with two go-ahead shots in the last 10 seconds of playoff games in the same year: Nuggets teammate Jamal Murray did it last year, LeBron James has done it in two different postseasons during his career and Robert Horry — ''Big Shot Bob,'' some called him and rightly so — did it twice in the 2002 playoffs.