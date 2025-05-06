NBA playoffs are seeing close games become the norm. And there have been some heroic moments, too

Aaron Gordon went to the postgame interview room after his latest heroic moment for the Denver Nuggets, took a seat with his two nephews on his lap and waited for somebody to say something.
He finally broke the silence.
''Any questions?'' he asked.
Seems about right that he would ask that, given that so far in these NBA playoffs Gordon has been one of the players with all the answers in the biggest moments — when games are on the line.
He has become the Mr. Game Winner of these playoffs, with a no-time-left dunk — believed to be the first of its kind in postseason history — to beat the Los Angeles Clippers in Round 1, then a 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.
''Did I know it was in? I knew it wasn't a miss," Gordon said of his latest game winner.
And Gordon isn't alone in being part of these down-to-the-wire moments.
Round 2 is just getting underway in the NBA postseason and already there have been 14 games decided by three points or fewer, matching or exceeding the total from each of the last 10 playoff years. The New York Knicks have won five games so far in the playoffs, four of them by three points or fewer.