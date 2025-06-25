NBA players seem to tear their Achilles more frequently nowadays. Why is that?

''There's no question you're at a higher risk of worsening an injury or another injury occurring because maybe your gait is off a little bit or the muscle firing isn't as good,'' said Dr. Kevin Farmer, an orthopedic surgeon and chief of sports medicine at the University of Florida. ''To Tyrese's credit, maybe he wasn't as healthy as he wanted to be, but he was willing to go out there and try to perform to win that championship for the team.