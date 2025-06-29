Wires

NBA player Malik Beasley under investigation by US District Attorney's office after gambling allegations, AP source says

The Associated Press
June 29, 2025 at 5:08PM

DETROIT — NBA player Malik Beasley under investigation by US District Attorney's office after gambling allegations, AP source says.

