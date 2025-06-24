NBA owners unanimously approve $1.5B sale of Wolves, WNBA's Lynx from Taylor to Lore-Rodriguez group

''This marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in our lives — one filled with purpose, pride, and a deep connection. When we kept the Timberwolves from moving to New Orleans in 1994, we did so with the hope of building something that could unite people across Minnesota and beyond. And when we added the Lynx in 1998, it was driven by our belief in supporting women and fully embracing the diversity and promise of the WNBA,'' the Taylors said, thanking their limited partners, the players, the staff, the community and the fans for their support.