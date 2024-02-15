WOLVES GAMEDAY

at Portland Trail Blazers, Moda Center, 9 p.m. Thursday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here

Pregame reading: The Wolves, behind Anthony Edwards, rolled to victory in the opener of the two-game series.

Opening bell: This is the second of two games in Portland before the All-Star break. The Timberwolves pulled away for a 121-109 victory Tuesday night and kept the best record in the Western Conference (38-16). The Blazers are 15-38, the fifth-worst record in the NBA.

Watch him: All-Star guard Anthony Edwards was questionable entering Tuesday's game because of a sore knee, but he had 41 points, was 16-for-27 from the field, 4-for-8 from three-point range and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.

Injuries: For the Blazers, Malcolm Brogdon (elbow), Moses Brown (shoulder) and Shaedon Sharpe (abdominal) are out.

Forecast: The Wolves trailed 86-84 in the fourth quarter Tuesday, but Nickeil Alexander-Walker hit four consecutive three-pointers to ignite an 18-4 Wolves run that turned a close game into a rout. That might have taken some of the starch out of the Blazers; we'll see if they have enough fight to challenge a Wolves team bent on having the best record in the West at the break.

. . .

Get Chris' coverage of the Wolves and NBA delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wolves beat coverage here.