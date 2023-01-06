Los Angeles Clippers at Timberwolves

8 p.m. Friday at Target Center

TV: BSN Radio: 830-AM

Clippers update: They will be on the second of a back-to-back after playing in Denver on Thursday night. ... They beat the Wolves 99-88 in L.A. on Dec. 14. ... At 21-18, they were sixth in the West heading into the Nuggets game. ... They are 26th in the league in offensive rating and sixth defensively. ... G Paul George (hamstring) and F Nicolas Batum (ankle) are questionable. ... George leads the team in scoring (24.4) and assists (5.3).

Wolves update: At 18-21, they are 11th in the West, winning two in a row after a six-game losing streak. ... C Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) and G Jordan McLaughlin (calf) are out; C Naz Reid (back) and F Bryn Forbes (shoulder) both missed Wednesday's victory over Portland at Target Center. ... They are 21st in the league in offensive rating and 16th defensively. ... G Anthony Edwards (24.2) leads the team in scoring and has averaged 29.6 over his past seven games.