NBA free agency opens Monday, after waves of player movement in recent days

LeBron James has already opted in to a $52.6 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers for this coming season, the Houston Rockets have traded for Kevin Durant — not a free agency move, obviously — and the Los Angeles Clippers saw James Harden decline his option in return for a new deal and a raise. There was even a surprise addition to free agency, with Portland announcing it has bought out the contract of former No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton — making him able to sign with any team he chooses.