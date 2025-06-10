NBA Finals are shifting to Indianapolis, with the Pacers and Thunder tied 1-1 going into Game 3

INDIANAPOLIS — The Oklahoma City Thunder showed their bounce-back capability in Game 2. The Indiana Pacers know they better do the same in Game 3.
The NBA Finals resume Wednesday night with the series tied at a game apiece, the matchup shifting to Indianapolis for Game 3 and what will be the first finals game in that city in 25 years. And the Pacers know it's on them to respond after Game 2 wasn't much of a contest.
It's obviously possible: The Pacers haven't lost back-to-back games in three months, going 9-0 after losses in that span. This would be a good time for them to extend that run.
''Biggest game of the year,'' Pacers forward Pascal Siakam said.
That's technically accurate when said before any finals game, but it does ring especially true in this case. Indiana did what it had to do in Oklahoma City; it got a win and stole home-court advantage. Win three games at home over the next week or so, and the Pacers will be NBA champions. Lose any game at home, and the Thunder get the edge right back.
But the Pacers have shown a penchant for resiliency. It's much like how Oklahoma City is 17-2 after losses this season (or 18-2, if counting the NBA Cup final); the latest bounce-back effort for the Thunder came in Game 2 after Indiana won Game 1 of the finals.
''I think that we try not to dwell on things,'' Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton said. ''As NBA players, just as basketball players in general, it's easy to make a mistake and dwell on it, give up a bucket or whatever. I feel like we do a great job of getting to the next play.''
When the finals are tied 1-1, the Game 3 winner eventually wins the title 80.5% of the time. It's a big, big game and everybody knows the stakes.