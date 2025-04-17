NBA East playoff preview capsules: Celtics-Magic, Knicks-Pistons, Pacers-Bucks

Capsules on the Eastern Conference first-round series:
No. 2 Boston Celtics (61-21) vs. No. 7 Orlando Magic (41-41)
Season series: Magic, 2-1.
Story line: For starters, there's the obvious clash of styles. The Celtics made more 3-pointers and attempted more 3-pointers this season than any team in NBA history. The Magic led the league in terms of fewest 3-pointers made and 3-pointers allowed this season. Do not expect a series filled with 120-115 shootouts; the Magic gave up the fewest points in the NBA, the Celtics gave up the second-fewest. The season series was odd; Orlando won a close game Dec. 23 and enjoyed a blowout win in the final week of the regular season when Boston was sitting everyone.
Key matchup: Jayson Tatum vs. Paolo Banchero. The former Duke forwards are good friends — that won't matter for the next week or two, Tatum insists — and it's easy to see some similarities in the way they play. If Banchero is making 3s, Orlando is much tougher to beat. Tatum, only 27, is ninth among active players in playoff scoring.
Prediction: Celtics in 6.
No. 3 New York Knicks (51-31) vs. No. 6 Detroit Pistons (44-38)
Season series: Pistons, 3-1.