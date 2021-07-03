First round

Zeke Nnaji (No. 21 overall), Denver

The former Hopkins and Arizona standout played in 42 NBA games as a rookie (3.2 ppg, 1.5 rpg).

Second round

Tyrell Terry (No. 31) Dallas

Went from DeLaSalle to Stanford to the first pick of the NBA draft's second round (11 games, 1.0 ppg, 0.5 apg).

Daniel Oturu (No. 33) L.A. Clippers, via trade from Wolves

Became the first Gophers player drafted since Kris Humphries in 2004 (30 games, 1.8 ppg, 1.6 rpg).

Tre Jones (No. 41) San Antonio

The point guard from Apple Valley and Duke played in 37 NBA games (2.5 ppg, 1.1 apg).