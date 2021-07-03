First round
Zeke Nnaji (No. 21 overall), Denver
The former Hopkins and Arizona standout played in 42 NBA games as a rookie (3.2 ppg, 1.5 rpg).
Second round
Tyrell Terry (No. 31) Dallas
Went from DeLaSalle to Stanford to the first pick of the NBA draft's second round (11 games, 1.0 ppg, 0.5 apg).
Daniel Oturu (No. 33) L.A. Clippers, via trade from Wolves
Became the first Gophers player drafted since Kris Humphries in 2004 (30 games, 1.8 ppg, 1.6 rpg).
Tre Jones (No. 41) San Antonio
The point guard from Apple Valley and Duke played in 37 NBA games (2.5 ppg, 1.1 apg).
