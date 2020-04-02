NBA draft projections for Minnesota prospects:

Zeke Nnaji, Arizona freshman forward (Hopkins) — Lottery to late first round.

Daniel Oturu, Minnesota sophomore center (Cretin-Derham Hall) — Lottery to high second round.

Tre Jones, Duke sophomore guard (Apple Valley) — Late first round to high second round.

Freddie Gillespie, Baylor senior forward (East Ridge) — Second round to undrafted.

McKinley Wright, Colorado junior guard (Champlin Park) — Late second round to undrafted.

Tyrell Terry, Stanford freshman guard (DeLaSalle) — Second round or 2021 prospect.

Matthew Hurt, Duke freshman forward (Rochester John Marshall) — Second round or 2021 prospect.

Both Gach, Utah sophomore guard (Austin) — 2021 prospect.

