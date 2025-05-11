NBA draft lottery at 40: The AP looks at how each franchise has fared during its history

Details: The Jazz haven't been in the lottery much over the past four decades, and when they have they've often been an afterthought. If not for a trade that gave them the Nets' pick at No. 3 in the 2011 lottery, they would have a ''None'' in all three of the above categories. This year should be a lot less boring for Utah, one way or the other. The Jazz are in the top pre-lottery spot and have a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 pick.