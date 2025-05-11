NBA draft lottery at 40: The AP looks at how each franchise has fared during its history

The 40th anniversary of the NBA's draft lottery is this year and Utah, Washington and Charlotte have the best chances of winning Monday night — and earning the right to possibly draft Duke star Cooper Flagg.
But those teams might also be set up for disappointment. In 1985, Golden State finished tied for the league's worst record, but New York walked away with the top pick and drafted Patrick Ewing.
The Associated Press reviewed how each franchise has fared in the lottery and listed them alphabetically. The review includes when teams received the top pick, other high picks that teams landed and times the lottery knocked a team out of the top three.
___
Atlanta Hawks
Lottery Wins: 2024 (Zaccharie Risacher)
Other Top-3 Picks: No. 2 in 2005; No. 3 in 2001, 2007 and 2018
Dropped Out Of Top 3: None