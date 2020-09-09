Timberwolves fans will likely have to wait to find out what the Wolves will do with the No. 1 pick.

The league and NBA Players’ Association agreed to push back the draft and start of free agency from the their scheduled dates in mid-October, according to a report from the Athletic.

The draft was scheduled for Oct. 16 and the start of free agency on the 18th, but with uncertainty over when the league will start its next season and uncertainty over what the salary cap will look like, the sides are pushing back those dates.

No date was rescheduled, while reports in recent weeks indicated the league may not start its next season until January or February 2021.

The Wolves have the top pick in the upcoming draft after winning last month’s lottery. They also have the 17th pick they acquired in a trade from Atlanta via Brooklyn.