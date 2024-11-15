NBA considering going to a tournament format for the All-Star Game, AP sources say

So, this year, the NBA is on the brink of trying something new — at least for the All-Stars. The rookie-sophomore game was scrapped a few years ago for the Rising Stars tournament, where the top first- and second-year players are split into four teams. Two teams play, then the other two teams play, and the winners meet to decide the Rising Stars champion. It's shorter bursts of basketball, and that may appeal to the All-Star players more than the 48-minute game.