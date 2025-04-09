NBA coaches react with dismay over Michael Malone's firing, 'the unfortunate part of the business'

These are the coaches who won NBA championships in the last six years: Joe Mazzulla with Boston, Michael Malone with Denver, Steve Kerr with Golden State, Mike Budenholzer with Phoenix, Frank Vogel with the Los Angeles Lakers and Nick Nurse with Toronto.
Mazzulla is still with Boston. Kerr is still with Golden State.
Everybody else got fired. They packed up their ring and left.
Malone became the latest name on that list Tuesday, when the Denver Nuggets — the 2023 NBA champions — fired him with three games left in the season, an unprecedented move for a postseason-bound team. And around the league, in the hours that followed, coaches reacted in basically the same stunned, surprised manners.
''Just disappointment,'' New York coach Tom Thibodeau said. "It's the unfortunate part of the business. I've known Michael for decades. Unbelievable family, great coach, so you hate to see it particularly when he'd been there so long. ... Michael just did a phenomenal job there.''
Championships no longer guarantee job security. Same goes for individual awards. Mike Brown was the unanimous coach of the year in 2023; he got fired by Sacramento earlier this year. Phoenix's Monty Williams and Memphis' Taylor Jenkins were first and second in the coach of the year voting in 2022; they've both been fired now as well.
''I wake up every day saying this could be my last day,'' Mazzulla said. ''You have to have that type of perspective because it gives you gratitude and it keeps you hungry. You have to have a healthy balance if you want this for as long as you can. At the same time, you're very much replaceable because that's just how it works. Every day I remind myself of my own mortality.''
Indiana coach Rick Carlisle knows there's not really any such thing as true job security for coaches. But he didn't see the likes of Brown, Jenkins and Malone being let go this season.