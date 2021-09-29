NEW YORK — Instant replay of out-of-bounds violations in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime of NBA games this season will be initiated by a coach's challenge, rather than referees.
The NBA's Board of Governors approved the change Wednesday on a one-year trial basis.
Under the previous rule, coaches could not challenge an out-of-bounds ruling within the final two minutes. The change allows coaches to challenge an out-of-bounds ruling at any point in the game.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Ohtani done on mound in his standout 2-way season for Angels
Shohei Othani has thrown his final pitch this season for the Los Angeles Angels, and the two-way All-Star will focus on his at-bats in the final few games.
Sports
NBA changes procedures for late-game review of out of bounds
Instant replay of out-of-bounds violations in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime of NBA games this season will be initiated by a coach's challenge, rather than referees.
Business
NLRB memo: College football players are employees
College athletes who earn millions for their schools are employees, the National Labor Relations Board's top lawyer said in guidance released Wednesday that would allow players at private universities to unionize and negotiate over their working conditions.
Vikings
Vikings' Cook returns to practice; status for Sunday's game is uncertain
Star running back Dalvin Cook was a limited participant in practice after missing the win over Seattle with an ankle injury.
Sports
White Sox SS Tim Anderson suspended for contact with umpire
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has been suspended for three games and fined for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during Monday's 8-7 win at Detroit.