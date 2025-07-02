NBA adjusts Gregg Popovich's career record, crediting Mitch Johnson with 77 Spurs games from '24-25

It is not unprecedented for the NBA to adjust win-loss totals. The NBA made a similar decision regarding the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1979-80 season; Jack McKinney was head coach and was seriously injured in a bicycle accident in November, which led to Paul Westhead taking over on an interim basis. Westhead was eventually hired as head coach; the NBA credits McKinney with a 10-4 record that year and Westhead with going 50-18.