NBA acknowledges a foul that wasn't called at end of Pistons-Knicks game

Detroit argued to no avail after time expired. Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff was clearly angered and approached the officiating crew on the floor shortly after the final shot, but he had no mechanism to challenge the call. One, the Pistons had used their challenge earlier in the game and two, even if Bickerstaff still had the challenge it wouldn't have mattered — technically, no call was made, so he couldn't have challenged anyway.