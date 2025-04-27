NBA acknowledges a foul that wasn't called at end of Pistons-Knicks game

Detroit's Tim Hardaway Jr. said he got fouled on the game's final play. The NBA agreed with him.
It didn't matter.
Referees missed Hardaway getting fouled while shooting a 3-pointer on the final play of Detroit's 94-93 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Sunday. The NBA acknowledged the mistake shortly after the game, saying a foul should have been called on the Knicks' Josh Hart.
Had the foul been called, Hardaway would have been awarded three free throws with about 0.3 seconds left. Instead, the game ended on that play and Detroit left fuming.
''You guys saw it,'' Hardaway said after the game, speaking to reporters. ''Blatant.''
The Knicks took a 3-1 lead in the series, with Game 5 in New York on Tuesday.
''During live play, it was judged that Josh Hart made a legal defensive play,'' crew chief David Guthrie told a pool reporter after the game. ''After postgame review, we observed that Hart makes body contact that is more than marginal to Hardaway Jr. and a foul should have been called.''
Hart didn't dispute that he made contact with Hardaway.