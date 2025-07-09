NBA 2K26 launches Sept. 5 with Angel Reese and Carmelo Anthony featured on special editions

''Being on the cover of NBA 2K26 and debuting my first-ever signature shoe with Reebok on that cover, the Angel Reese 1, is more than a milestone — it's a statement,'' two-time All-Star Reese said in a news release. ''It's about representation and showing young girls they can be confident, bold, and take up space unapologetically. To be cemented in NBA 2K history is a special honor that reflects not only my journey, but also all the veteran WNBA players who have paved the way before me and the growing impact of the league as a whole. I'm proud to be part of a game that continues to elevate women's basketball and can't wait for fans to see how NBA 2K26 brings our game to life like never before."