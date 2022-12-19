BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — A man was arrested after Nazi symbols were carved into a menorah in Beverly Hills, police said.
Officers responded Sunday night to reports that a menorah on private property was being vandalized, police said in a statement.
Use of surveillance video led to the arrest of Eric Brian King, of Dallas, Texas, for investigation of felony vandalism and a hate crime, police said.
It was not immediately known if King had an attorney. Online Los Angeles County jail information showed that King, 47, was scheduled for a court appearance on Tuesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Christmas tree demand remains high despite inflation
For all the worries about inflation and the economy, Americans aren't scrimping on a centerpiece of many celebrations this holiday season: the Christmas tree.
Nation
Woman caught stealing Christmas presents from De Niro home
A suspected serial burglar was caught Monday while attempting to poach Christmas presents from actor Robert De Niro's Manhattan home, police said.
Nation
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard settle defamation appeals
Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have settled their defamation lawsuits following a high-profile trial earlier this year in which the former couple accused each other of physical and verbal abuse.
Business
Children's medicine shortage hits as flu season starts fast
Caring for sick children has become extra stressful recently for many U.S. parents due to shortages of Children's Tylenol and other medicines.
Business
FTX founder agrees to extradition to US, attorney says
Sam Bankman-Fried may be ready to come to the U.S. to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX following a chaotic court appearance in the Bahamas.