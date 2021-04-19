Q: We are wondering if there is another season of "Hunters" in the future.

A: The Nazi-hunting drama has been picked up for a second run. Jennifer Jason Leigh is reportedly joining the cast along with returning stars Logan Lerman and Jerrika Hinton. This is just one of many projects for Leigh, Deadline.com reported: "Leigh currently stars in the Netflix dramedy series 'Atypical,' headed into its fourth and final season. She will next appear in the Netflix movie 'The Woman in the Window' opposite Julianne Moore and Amy Adams as well as in Apple TV+'s 'Lisey's Story,' a limited series based on the Stephen King novel, also alongside Moore."

Oscar eligibility

Q: I know streamed films are also eligible for the Oscars, but what is the period for qualifying, whether theater released or streamed? It used to be Jan. 1 thru Dec. 31. Was the end date extended? And was the film "Supernova" (with Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci) eligible?

A: Because of the pandemic, the eligibility period for the current Oscars was extended to Feb. 28, 2021, and the ceremony is set for April 25. The drama "Supernova," with Firth and Tucci as a couple dealing with one partner's dementia, was eligible and much praised, with an 88% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But it did not get nominated.

Write to brenfels@gmail.com.