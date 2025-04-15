Nazar scores in shootout to give Blackhawks 4-3 win over Canadies

MONTREAL — Frank Nazar scored the only goal of the shootout, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Montreal 4-3 on Monday night, spoiling Canadiens rookie Ivan Demidov's NHL debut.
Nazar had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Bertuzzi and Lukas Reichel also scored in regulation as Chicago rallied from a 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 lead. Arvid Soderblom stopped 18 shots.
Demidov had a goal and an assist, and Juraj Slafkovsky and Alex Newhook also scored for the Canadiens, who lost their third straight with a chance to clinch a playoff spot. Sam Montembeault finished with 22 saves.
The Canadiens have 89 points — four more than Columbus with one game remaining Wednesday at home against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Blue Jackets have two games left.
In the tiebreaker, officials initially ruled Nazar's attempt a no-goal before overturning the call after Montreal's next shooter made his attempt.
Slafkovsky tied the score on the power play with 2:57 left in regulation. Lane Hutson had an assist on the play, giving him 65 points on the season to pass Chris Chelios for most by a rookie defenseman in franchihse history.
Takeaways
Blackhawks: Trailing 2-0, Chicago scored twice on the power play to tie the score. Bertuzzi struck first with 80 seconds left in the first period before Nazar beat Montembeault with a one-time at 16:41 of the second.