Naylor's 2-run double in the 7th helps the Diamondbacks beat the Braves 6-4 to snap a 4-game skid

PHOENIX — Josh Naylor hit a crucial two-run double in the seventh as part of a three-hit day, Brandon Pfaadt threw six quality innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Atlanta Braves 6-4 on Sunday.
Naylor's two-out double off Aaron Bummer fell between left fielder Alex Verdugo and center fielder Michael Harris II after it appeared the pair miscommunicated, giving the Diamondbacks a 6-3 cushion.
Atlanta threatened in the ninth after Marcell Ozuna's RBI double cut it to 6-4, but with runners on first and second, closer Justin Martinez retired Ozzie Albies on a flyout to end it.
Arizona led 4-1 entering the seventh, but Atlanta rallied with back-to-back RBI singles from Nick Allen and Verdugo that cut the margin to 4-3 with no outs. Diamondbacks right-hander Shelby Miller managed to wiggle out of the jam without further damage, striking out Austin Riley and Ozuna before retiring Albies on a popup in foul territory.
Verdugo finished with four hits and two RBIs.
Geraldo Perdomo's solo homer gave Arizona a 4-1 lead in the fifth. Corbin Carroll hit two triples for the first time in his career.
Arizona's Eugenio Suarez finished with a single and a walk, one day after becoming the 19th player in MLB history to hit four homers in a game. Pfaadt (5-1) gave up three runs, two earned, over six innings while striking out six.
Atlanta starter Spencer Schwellenbach (1-2) gave up four runs, three earned, over six innings.